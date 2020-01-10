Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 218.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,876. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

