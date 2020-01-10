Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

