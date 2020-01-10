Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 4,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,506. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

