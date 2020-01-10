Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

TFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

