Riverview Trust Co Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after buying an additional 449,026 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $87,590,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 66,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,749. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

