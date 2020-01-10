Riverview Trust Co Invests $132,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,158 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 129.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

