Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. 1,981,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

