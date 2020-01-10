Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Concho Resources by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 561,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $126.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

