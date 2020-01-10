Riverview Trust Co Sells 579 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 191,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

