Riverview Trust Co Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $85.79. 44,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

