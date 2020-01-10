Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,434.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,431.83. The stock had a trading volume of 690,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $987.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,428.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

