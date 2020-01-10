Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,330. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $241.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

