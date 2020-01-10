Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,719.22 ($35.77).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDSA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Main First Bank began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oddo Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

LON:RDSA traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,266.50 ($29.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,233.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.22. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.95%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

