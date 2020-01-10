Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 5.2%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.27, approximately 706,642 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 586,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $69,375.00. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,725,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 614,759 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

