Rupaya Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $12,028.00 and $4.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,908.18 or 2.13408790 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,174,182 coins and its circulating supply is 60,988,218 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

