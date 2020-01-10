RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.87. RUSHYDRO PJSC/S shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 243,354 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

