Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $83.68. 60,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

