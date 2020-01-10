Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $83.68. 60,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
