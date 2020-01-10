Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001307 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00064757 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

