Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

SPNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

