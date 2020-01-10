SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.
Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.63. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $140.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $76,517,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
