SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.63. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $76,517,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

