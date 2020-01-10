Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.38

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and traded as high as $56.60. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 662,975 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Lorraine Baldry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,718.50).

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.