Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,389,250 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $61,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of SE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 105,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

