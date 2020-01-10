SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 9,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,352. The stock has a market cap of $283.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.