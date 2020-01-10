Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 113.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

