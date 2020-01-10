Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.23. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3,339,082 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $186.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.22.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

In other news, insider Les Carmichael bought 374,159 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £14,966.36 ($19,687.40).

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.