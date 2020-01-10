SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,545. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,878,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SEI Investments by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

