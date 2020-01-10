Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,922. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 54.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 60.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

