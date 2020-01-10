Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$590.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$563.00 to C$590.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up C$1.96 on Friday, hitting C$563.53. 154,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,695. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -491.74. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$191.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$572.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$494.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$451.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. In the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

