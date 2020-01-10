Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.08 ($3.01).

Shares of LON MRW traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188.35 ($2.48). 5,320,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.