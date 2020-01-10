Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.08 ($3.01).

Shares of LON MRW traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 188.35 ($2.48). 5,320,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

