Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.28

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 1601019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

