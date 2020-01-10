Snovian.Space Market Capitalization Tops $873,403.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $873,403.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Snovian.Space Token Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 389,689,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,923,777 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

