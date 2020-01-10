SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

