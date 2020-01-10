Sphere (SPHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $78.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Sphere has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $814,041.00 and $78.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00079868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,009.31 or 0.99809840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056394 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001977 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

