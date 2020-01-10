SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $32.15. SPINDLE has a market cap of $250,542.00 and approximately $8,650.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00053593 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00688357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00209476 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001665 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.