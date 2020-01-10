Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,583. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

