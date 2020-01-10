Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.07.

SQ stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,694. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13,789.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

