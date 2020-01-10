Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past year. Solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings bode well. Moreover, the company’s strategic efforts have helped to bring back traffic growth. Traffic that was down in the first-half of 2019 improved in the third and fourth quarter. The company anticipates global comps growth in the range of 3-4% in fiscal 2020. Meanwhile, Starbucks' business is rapidly growing in China, courtesy of innovative store designs and the success of the MSR program. The company believes that China and the Asia-Pacific region will drive business growth over the next five years. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a concern. Of late, earnings estimate for both current quarter and year have been stable.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weeden reissued a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

