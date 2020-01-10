Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.80 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

