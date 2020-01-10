STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.40 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.62.
Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 519,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,652. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.
In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
