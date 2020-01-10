STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.40 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 519,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,652. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $3,489,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.