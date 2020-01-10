Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 163 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.5% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.15. 1,027,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,158. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.41. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.97.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.