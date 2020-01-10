Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.54% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This is a positive change from Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.