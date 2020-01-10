Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,434.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.81. The stock had a trading volume of 264,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,507. The company has a market capitalization of $979.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,428.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,340.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,238.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

