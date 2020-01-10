Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,074,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,766,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after acquiring an additional 146,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 3,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,158. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

