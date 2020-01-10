Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NLY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 1,130,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,934,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

