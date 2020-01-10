Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.