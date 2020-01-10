Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 227 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,764. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

