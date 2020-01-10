Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 439,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,760. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

