Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

