Suretly Market Cap Tops $87,920.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $87,920.00 and $37.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

