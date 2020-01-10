Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STRO. BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $267.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

